Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO Sells $32,014.32 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $32,014.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,912,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,247.26. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 6th, David Badawi sold 3,695 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $27,638.60.

On Monday, January 5th, David Badawi sold 3,051 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $23,858.82.

On Friday, January 2nd, David Badawi sold 2,914 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $21,651.02.

Sight Sciences stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 326,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,994. The company has a market capitalization of $337.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.42. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $9.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company’s flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye’s natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

