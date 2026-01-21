Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 19.86%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ SMBC traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.72. 50,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,008. The firm has a market cap of $713.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $80,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,646.24. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBC shares. Piper Sandler set a $60.50 price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

View Our Latest Report on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: SMBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.