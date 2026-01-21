Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.8350 and last traded at $54.8350, with a volume of 50414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

SGPYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sage Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

