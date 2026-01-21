Root (ROOT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Root (NASDAQ: ROOT):

1/18/2026 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2026 – Root was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Root was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2026 – Root was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Root had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Root had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Root had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/10/2025 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/8/2025 – Root had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Root had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Root had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Root, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ROOT, is a Columbus, Ohio–based insurance company that leverages mobile technology and data analytics to offer personalized auto insurance policies. Founded in 2015 by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to transform traditional underwriting by focusing on individual driving behavior rather than broad demographic factors.

The company’s core product is usage-based auto insurance, delivered through a smartphone app that monitors driving patterns such as speed, braking and phone usage behind the wheel.

