BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 2,100.

BHP Group Stock Performance

About BHP Group

BHP traded up GBX 87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,457. 92,927,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,907,321. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,559.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,220.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,088.67.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value.

We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

