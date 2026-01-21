Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,713

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,560 to GBX 1,713 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,068 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,453.50.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSX

Hiscox Stock Down 0.3%

About Hiscox

HSX stock traded down GBX 5 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,485. The company had a trading volume of 100,553,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,525. The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 1,030 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,377.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,344.94.

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.