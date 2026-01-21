Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) were up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 149,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 427,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Aston Bay Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
About Aston Bay
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
