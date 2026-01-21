Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.3950, with a volume of 108712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 51,150.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 794.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

