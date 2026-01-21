Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,616 and last traded at GBX 2,616, with a volume of 1244512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,570.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMIN. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,870 price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 2,820 to GBX 2,950 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,856.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,423.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,390.16. The stock has a market cap of £8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Smiths Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,522 per share, for a total transaction of £5,649.28. Also, insider Richard Howes bought 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,522 per share, for a total transaction of £1,765.40. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection business provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband.

