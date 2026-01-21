Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4,838.00 and last traded at $4,850.9760, with a volume of 1878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,760.35.

Seaboard Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,426.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,829.70.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $113.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 9.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Seaboard by 20.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Seaboard by 328.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

