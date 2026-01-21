Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

Kasikornbank Public stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, trading on the OTC market under the symbol KPCPY, is one of Thailand’s largest banking institutions. Established in 1945 as Thai Farmers Bank by Choti Lamsam to serve the agricultural sector, it was rebranded as Kasikornbank in 2003 to reflect its broader range of financial activities. Headquartered in Bangkok, the bank has evolved into a universal bank offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions.

The bank’s core services include retail and corporate banking products such as deposit accounts, personal and business loans, trade finance, and cash management.

