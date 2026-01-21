Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.06 and last traded at C$12.06, with a volume of 91973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.62.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.60.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 7.33%.The business had revenue of C$168.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.