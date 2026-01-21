Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 17% – What’s Next?

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) were down 17% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 264,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 299,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$24.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.