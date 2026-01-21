Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,947,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 4.7% in the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 156,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $352.02 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($15.41). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

