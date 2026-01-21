The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $47,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total value of $2,637,911.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,665.08. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 46,295 shares of company stock worth $13,011,918 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $272.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.43 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.69.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

