Netflix’s (NFLX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $142.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $83.30 to $108.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 3.6%

NFLX opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.71. Netflix has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,003,886.08. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,653,599 shares of company stock valued at $173,141,263 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and subscriber strength — Netflix reported EPS slightly above consensus and revenue roughly in line while topping ~325M paid subscribers, showing the core streaming business still growing. Article Title

Q4 beat and subscriber strength — Netflix reported EPS slightly above consensus and revenue roughly in line while topping ~325M paid subscribers, showing the core streaming business still growing. Positive Sentiment: Ad revenue momentum — Management said advertising revenue exceeded ~$1.5B in 2025, supporting a diversified monetization path beyond subscriptions. Article Title

Ad revenue momentum — Management said advertising revenue exceeded ~$1.5B in 2025, supporting a diversified monetization path beyond subscriptions. Neutral Sentiment: All?cash WBD amendment — Netflix converted its WBD bid to an all?cash structure (same headline price), which can speed shareholder voting and removes stock?contingent risk, but concentrates cash needs on Netflix. Article Title

All?cash WBD amendment — Netflix converted its WBD bid to an all?cash structure (same headline price), which can speed shareholder voting and removes stock?contingent risk, but concentrates cash needs on Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed with lowered targets — Several firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings but trimmed price targets, reflecting confidence in long?term fundamentals alongside deal and margin uncertainty. Article Title

Analyst views mixed with lowered targets — Several firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings but trimmed price targets, reflecting confidence in long?term fundamentals alongside deal and margin uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing near?term guidance — Q1 EPS guidance came in below many Street forecasts, which triggered selling despite the quarter’s beat. Article Title

Disappointing near?term guidance — Q1 EPS guidance came in below many Street forecasts, which triggered selling despite the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Share?buyback paused to fund WBD — Management paused repurchases to conserve cash for the Warner transaction, removing a shareholder?friendly use of cash and raising near?term return concerns. Article Title

Share?buyback paused to fund WBD — Management paused repurchases to conserve cash for the Warner transaction, removing a shareholder?friendly use of cash and raising near?term return concerns. Negative Sentiment: Higher content spend & margin pressure — Netflix plans to increase program spending (~10% in 2026), which could compress near?term margins as it pushes growth and integration of WBD assets. Article Title

Higher content spend & margin pressure — Netflix plans to increase program spending (~10% in 2026), which could compress near?term margins as it pushes growth and integration of WBD assets. Negative Sentiment: Capital structure and insider activity concerns — Reports of additional debt financing for the WBD bid and recent insider sales added to investor wariness, amplified by broader market risk?off headlines. Article Title • Insider Trade

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.