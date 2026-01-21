CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 3,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, and operates through its subsidiary, CNB Bank. The company provides a full range of financial services to individual and commercial customers, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage banking, and treasury management solutions. Through its branch network and digital banking platforms, CNB Financial seeks to deliver personalized service and local decision-making across its footprint.

Founded in 1874, CNB Financial has built a regional presence in central and western Pennsylvania, maintaining branches in communities such as Clearfield, Centre, Cambria, Jefferson and Indiana counties.

