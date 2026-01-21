First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 1.0% increase from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:FTQI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 44,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,948. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTQI. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 138,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,522 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 558,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 64,957 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

