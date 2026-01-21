Williams & Novak LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Williams & Novak LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $309.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $315.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

