Pfizer Inc. (PFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,689,090. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,807,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 48.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Pfizer by 56.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.