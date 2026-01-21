Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 394,050 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 143.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 394,050 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $39,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

