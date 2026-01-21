Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,315 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $39,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

