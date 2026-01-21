Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $44.32 Million Stock Holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF $PSC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $44,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after acquiring an additional 353,854 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,445,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 99,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

PSC stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

