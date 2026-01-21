Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 4,447 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $67,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $196,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,780. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total value of $2,146,279.35. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,471 shares of company stock worth $6,054,615 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE VMC opened at $296.23 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $313.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.68 and its 200 day moving average is $290.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.92.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

