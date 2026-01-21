Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 32,597 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,597 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Cintas worth $70,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $925,531,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 90.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 575,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 264.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,956,000 after purchasing an additional 563,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,672,000 after purchasing an additional 524,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,911,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,596,000 after purchasing an additional 495,486 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $193.74 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

