Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $1,259,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Occidental Petroleum News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market chatter expects a dividend increase tied to strong cash flow and the OxyChem sale — a move that could lift OXY shares if confirmed at the upcoming quarterly report. If Occidental Petroleum Hikes Its Dividend as Expected, OXY Stock Could Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and strategists outline a bullish case if proceeds from the OxyChem sale are returned to shareholders via dividend/buybacks; that narrative supports upside potential into the earnings print. The Bull Case For Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Could Change Following OxyChem Sale And Dividend Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings previews note Wall Street is conservative on Q4 estimates; results could move the stock either way depending on commodity prices, production and capital allocation commentary. Occidental Petroleum’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-focused pieces highlight shorting near-term out-of-the-money OXY puts as an income strategy, implying some traders expect limited near-term downside or are monetizing elevated implied volatility. If Occidental Petroleum Hikes Its Dividend As Expected, OXY Stock Could Rally (Options)
- Negative Sentiment: Western Midstream said it renegotiated gathering/processing contracts with Occidental and will receive a $610M unit transfer — a deal that could trim Occidental’s midstream control or change cash/asset profiles, creating short-term uncertainty. Western Midstream renegotiates Occidental contracts, to get $610 million in unit transfer
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its price target slightly after the OxyChem sale news and kept a neutral/sector-perform view — a modest analyst downgrade that can add selling pressure ahead of earnings. Occidental (OXY) Sells OxyChem, Scotiabank Lowers PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Headline roundups (MSN/Barchart) summarize the same themes — dividend expectations, upcoming earnings and analyst commentary — which keeps headlines active but doesn’t add a new catalyst. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.38.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.
Occidental Petroleum Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.
Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.