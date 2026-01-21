Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $1,259,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

