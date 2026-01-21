Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,757 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $933,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,294,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: BofA reaffirmed a Buy on UBER with a $119 price target, highlighting Uber’s strategic positioning in autonomous vehicles and the potential upside if AV partnerships and infrastructure progress. BofA AV Note

Shares of UBER opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,992.28. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,193. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Melius cut Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.05.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

