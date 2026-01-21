Brokers Offer Predictions for KTOS Q1 Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 20th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KTOS. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

KTOS opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 989.92 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10.

In related news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $5,576,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 147,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,943,799.55. This represents a 33.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $2,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,952.80. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 911,815 shares of company stock valued at $74,226,491. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

