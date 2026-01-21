Brokers Offer Predictions for KTOS Q1 Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 20th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Read Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.6%
KTOS opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 989.92 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10.
Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
In related news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $5,576,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 147,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,943,799.55. This represents a 33.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $2,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,952.80. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 911,815 shares of company stock valued at $74,226,491. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.