Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Update

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,248,996 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 5,300,558 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 10,787 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $188,017.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,175.13. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zai Lab stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 46.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.