Analysts Set OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR) PT at $32.00

Shares of OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKUR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OnKure Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OnKure Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 917,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,888 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OnKure Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 663,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 224,810 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in OnKure Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 267,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in OnKure Therapeutics by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKUR opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. OnKure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company’s lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

