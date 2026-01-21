Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,566,083 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 4,553,515 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

Wix.com Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of WIX opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $130.38. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $247.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Wix.com from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wix.com from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Wix.com from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Wix.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 632.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

