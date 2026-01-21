Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Receives $130.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $130.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $131.94. The stock has a market cap of $549.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.