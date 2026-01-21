Contrasting Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) and Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maplebear and Monotaro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 3 11 15 1 2.47 Monotaro 0 2 0 0 2.00

Maplebear presently has a consensus price target of $51.73, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Maplebear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than Monotaro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Monotaro shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maplebear and Monotaro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.38 billion 3.00 $457.00 million $1.82 21.18 Monotaro $1.91 billion 3.71 $173.82 million $0.50 28.24

Maplebear has higher revenue and earnings than Monotaro. Maplebear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and Monotaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear 14.09% 15.72% 11.78% Monotaro 9.57% 33.81% 23.76%

Volatility and Risk

Maplebear has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotaro has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maplebear beats Monotaro on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Monotaro

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

