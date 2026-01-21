LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

LSI Industries Trading Down 0.7%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.18. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LYTS) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.