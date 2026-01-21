Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Critical Survey

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) and Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chilco River has a beta of 11.48, indicating that its share price is 1,048% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $3.93 billion 1.70 $577.95 million $22.88 3.75 Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Chilco River”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Chilco River.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boyd Gaming and Chilco River, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 10 5 0 2.33 Chilco River 0 0 0 0 0.00

Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Boyd Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Chilco River.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Chilco River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 46.02% 34.63% 9.34% Chilco River N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Chilco River on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Chilco River

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. engages in developing products for the consumable products market. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

