Traders Purchase Large Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $500,619.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,558.20. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,820. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,300 shares of company stock worth $363,326 and have sold 440,745 shares worth $3,452,619. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,981,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,187,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after buying an additional 2,766,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,899,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after buying an additional 1,662,797 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 3,275,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 170,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 88.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,788,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,955 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVLV. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

