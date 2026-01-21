Analysts Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Target Price at $207.64

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.6364.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE BDX opened at $203.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,662 shares of company stock valued at $535,246 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

