Brokerages Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target at $17.38

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.3750.

AFYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Afya to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Afya from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Afya by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 891,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 299,419 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

