Northland Capmk Has Strong Forecast for SVV FY2025 Earnings

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savers Value Village in a research note issued on Thursday, January 15th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Savers Value Village’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Savers Value Village’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Savers Value Village had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $426.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,026.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,382.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 61.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 204,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 78,070 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savers Value Village news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 57,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $531,472.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,347.52. This trade represents a 36.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.