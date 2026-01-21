West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.2%

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -38.21%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 265.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.