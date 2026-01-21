Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts AMAL FY2025 Earnings

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. O’connell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year. The consensus estimate for Amalgamated Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Amalgamated Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $33.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 272,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynne P. Fox sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $244,665.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,025.84. This trade represents a 28.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Kelly sold 6,697 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $183,095.98. Following the sale, the director owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,300.42. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,343 shares of company stock worth $610,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

