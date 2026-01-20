Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.10 and last traded at GBX 63. 3,313,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,697,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 53.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FXPO
Ferrexpo Price Performance
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.