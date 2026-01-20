Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.10 and last traded at GBX 63. 3,313,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,697,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.32. The company has a market capitalization of £370.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

