Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $128.68. 4,601,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,628,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.72.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $856,164.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,406.40. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,669,015.06. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 911,815 shares of company stock valued at $74,226,491. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

