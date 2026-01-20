Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.30 and last traded at $89.16. Approximately 29,068,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 29,425,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded RKLB to Overweight and raised its price target to a Street?high $105, citing sector tailwinds and catalysts including an expected Neutron debut and rising Electron launch cadence — a near?term vote of confidence that supports further upside. Rocket Lab Gets a Big Upgrade: Will Upside Follow?

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $7,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,169,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,314,076.65. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 280,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,202,610. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock valued at $271,865,732. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth $27,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

