Head-To-Head Comparison: Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) vs. RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE – Get Free Report) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -43.23, meaning that its stock price is 4,423% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RGC Resources has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and RGC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A RGC Resources 13.93% 11.56% 4.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RGC Resources $95.33 million 2.30 $13.28 million $1.28 16.58

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and RGC Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RGC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of RGC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of RGC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synthesis Energy Systems and RGC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 RGC Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Synthesis Energy Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synthesis Energy Systems is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

