Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.56-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.0 million-$250.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.6 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.74-1.910 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 958,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,354. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 5.16%.Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 183.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

