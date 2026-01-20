Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 15,152,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,781,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Up 7.2%

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

In other news, VP Curtis Moore sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $389,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,026.94. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Chalmers sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 911,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,216,950.80. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,437. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 3,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 111.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 19,230.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.