Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) SVP Sells $218,062.50 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) SVP Han Kyung Park sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $218,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 75,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,634,195. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Han Kyung Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Han Kyung Park sold 7,500 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $252,750.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Han Kyung Park sold 13,750 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $522,362.50.

PLAB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 947,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,659. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Photronics had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 673.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 336.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

