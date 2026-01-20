Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Director Buys $60,327.51 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Goldstein acquired 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. 5,110,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,668. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 592.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $1,616,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,858,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $3,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

