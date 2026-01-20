Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Head to Head Comparison

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and CVD Equipment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $15.90 billion 4.64 $3.49 billion $10.31 24.68 CVD Equipment $28.25 million 1.03 -$1.90 million ($0.02) -209.00

Profitability

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment. CVD Equipment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illinois Tool Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 19.05% 93.26% 19.30% CVD Equipment -0.66% -0.72% -0.60%

Volatility and Risk

Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of CVD Equipment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works and CVD Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 5 7 2 0 1.79 CVD Equipment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus target price of $261.08, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats CVD Equipment on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications. The Stainless Design Concepts segment provides ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. The CVD Materials segment offers products related to advanced materials and coatings, such as MesoPlasma printing services and products comprising heaters, antennas, and sensors to aerospace, satellite, power generation, defense, and other markets. The company also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces; and standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

